Sharon G. (Leh) Thompson, 72, of Germansville, died Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of Bernard T. Thompson to whom she was married 42 years. Born November 12, 1947 in Washington, Warren County, NJ, Sharon was the daughter of the late Daniel P. and Olive (Kries) Leh. She was employed as a Certified Medical Transcriptionist for several local hospitals before becoming a homemaker. Sharon was a member of the Lutheran congregation of Heidelberg Union Church, Slatington, serving on several committees and volunteered for the Northern Lehigh Food Bank.
Survivors: In addition to her husband, Bernard; sons, David T. Thompson and his wife, Andrea of Rochester, NY, Matthew D. Thompson and his wife, Shanell of Allentown; brother, Robert Leh and his wife, Diane of Oxford, NJ; sister, Denyse Evans and her husband, Craig of Pen Argyl; grandson, Gabriel Patrick Thompson of Philadelphia; adopted grandchildren in NY; several nieces and nephews and extended family.
Service: A celebration of Sharon's life will be announced at a later date. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancare.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northern Lehigh Food Bank c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on May 11, 2020.