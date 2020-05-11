Sharon G. Thompson
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon G. (Leh) Thompson, 72, of Germansville, died Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of Bernard T. Thompson to whom she was married 42 years. Born November 12, 1947 in Washington, Warren County, NJ, Sharon was the daughter of the late Daniel P. and Olive (Kries) Leh. She was employed as a Certified Medical Transcriptionist for several local hospitals before becoming a homemaker. Sharon was a member of the Lutheran congregation of Heidelberg Union Church, Slatington, serving on several committees and volunteered for the Northern Lehigh Food Bank.

Survivors: In addition to her husband, Bernard; sons, David T. Thompson and his wife, Andrea of Rochester, NY, Matthew D. Thompson and his wife, Shanell of Allentown; brother, Robert Leh and his wife, Diane of Oxford, NJ; sister, Denyse Evans and her husband, Craig of Pen Argyl; grandson, Gabriel Patrick Thompson of Philadelphia; adopted grandchildren in NY; several nieces and nephews and extended family.

Service: A celebration of Sharon's life will be announced at a later date. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancare.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northern Lehigh Food Bank c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 11, 2020
Thanksgiving 2019
Danielle Widrick
May 11, 2020
Summer 2007
Danielle Widrick
May 11, 2020
Mother's Day Tea
Danielle Widrick
May 11, 2020
Berny our deepest condolences at this time. Words can not always say what we feel. Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Kenneth Reimert
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved