Sharon Kay Phillips, 70, of Kempton, PA passed away on February 12, 2020. Born in Portsmouth, Ohio on March 29, 1949, she was the eldest daughter of the late Frank Ryan and Joan Shaffer. Sharon was survived by her husband, Donald Phillips, and her 3 children, Patricia (& her husband Corey) Mangold, Sarah Phillips, and David Phillips. She was also survived by her 6 grandchildren, Katie (& her husband Nathan) Hoerner, Zachary (& his wife Diana), Joshua, Caleb, Kristin, and Kaley Mangold. She had 2 great grandchildren, Aria and Aliyah.
Sharon loved her family and God more than anything. She was a blessing to so many people and had a wonderful influence on those around her. She was a sweet and loving person who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Services will take place on Friday February 28, 2020 in Ziegels Union Church 9990 Ziegels Church Rd, Breinigsville, PA at 11AM. Visitation begins at 10AM.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 18, 2020