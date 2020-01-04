|
|
It's with great sorrow that I announce the death of Sharon L. Achey December 30, 2019 due to complications following cancer. She was 65.
Mrs. Achey was born on July 15, 1954 in Fort Meade, MD to her parents Ivan Bowyer (deceased) and May Finken. She graduated from Liberty high School in 1972 and Married Wayne Achey in 1977. The Achey's lived in Bethlehem where Wayne worked as a dental lab technician and musician. Sharon worked as a cosmetologist.
After Sharon retired, she dedicated her remaining time to volunteering for ArtsQuest.
Sharon is survived by her husband Wayne and her son Damon Achey; her brother and sister-in-law, Kevin and Victoria Bowyer of Beaufort, SC; her brother, Timothy Bowyer; and her sister, Stephanie Buenrostro. She is preceded in death by her son Shanon Achey.
Sharon will be cremated, and the funeral service will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Lehigh Valley Health Network Office of Philanthropy.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 4, 2020