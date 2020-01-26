Home

SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805
Sharon L. Crandell


1946 - 2020
Sharon L. Crandell Obituary
Sharon L. Crandell, 73 of Allentown died on January 21, 2020 surrounded by her family at St. Luke's Hospital-Allentown Campus. Sharon was born in Quakake, PA on May 28, 1946 daughter of the late Charles and Nelda (Morrison) Crandell.

Sharon was an Executive Administrative Assistant for Beyer-Barber for 41 years.

Sharon was an avid reader and enjoyed reading romance and mystery novels. She enjoyed going to the casino, playing casino games on her Kindle, watching Food Network cooking shows on TV.

Survivors: Sisters Garnet Plessor, Lois Smith wife of Ray and Pat Thomson wife of Charles, many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a sister Beverly Hollowell, brothers Willard, James and Bruce.

Service: Memorial Service on Thursday January 30, 2020 at 11 AM with a calling hour from 10AM to 11AM in the Sell-Herron Funeral Home 1145 Lehigh Street Allentown. Burial Cedar Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Allentown.

Contributions: Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 26, 2020
