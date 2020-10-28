1/1
Sharon L. Hirsch
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Leitha (Gold) Hirsch, 63, of Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Louis Hirsch, with whom she shared over 44 years of marriage. Born on May 9, 1957, in Bethlehem, Sharon was a daughter of the late William T. and Constance (Young) Gold. Sharon worked for B. Braun Medical as an assembler for over 35 years before she retired. She had many joys in life including fishing, traveling, crafts and diamond painting. Sharon had a strong love for animals always giving to the local shelters.

Survivors: Sharon will be loving remembered by her husband Louis; stepson, Timothy Zimmerman and brother, Bill Gold.

Services: A memorial service will take place at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday October 31, 2020, in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, where the family will receive friends and relatives from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. A memory tribute may be placed at: www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sharon's memory to an animal shelter of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved