Sharon Leitha (Gold) Hirsch, 63, of Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Louis Hirsch, with whom she shared over 44 years of marriage. Born on May 9, 1957, in Bethlehem, Sharon was a daughter of the late William T. and Constance (Young) Gold. Sharon worked for B. Braun Medical as an assembler for over 35 years before she retired. She had many joys in life including fishing, traveling, crafts and diamond painting. Sharon had a strong love for animals always giving to the local shelters.
Survivors: Sharon will be loving remembered by her husband Louis; stepson, Timothy Zimmerman and brother, Bill Gold.
Services: A memorial service will take place at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday October 31, 2020, in Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, where the family will receive friends and relatives from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. A memory tribute may be placed at: www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sharon's memory to an animal shelter of your choice.