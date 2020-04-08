Home

Sharon L. Palencar


1942 - 2020
Sharon L. Palencar Obituary
Sharon L. Palencar, 77, of Albuquerque, NM, passed away on March 18, 2020 at Presbyterian Hospital, Albuquerque, NM. She was born on July 30, 1942 in Emmaus, PA to the late Victor and Jean Matura.

Sharon was married to Stephen D. Palencar on August 1, 1959. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last year.

Sharon is survived by her husband Steve; three children: Stephen Palencar of Macungie, PA; Gabriella Sabatini of Wrightstown, PA; Sonja Billet of York, PA; four granddaughters: Lucinda Billet, Callista Sabatini, Catherine Sabatini and Giavonna Sabatini. She is also survived by two sisters: Linda Cylcewski and Joan Matura; and two brothers: Donald Matura and David Matura. Sharon was preceded in death by her brother John Matura.

Words cannot express how much Sharon will be missed by those who loved her.

Due to the current restrictions, a memorial service will not be held at this time.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 8, 2020
