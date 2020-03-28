Morning Call Obituaries
SHARON SELL
SHARON L. SELL


1952 - 2020
Sharon L. Sell, 67, formerly of Hellertown and Bethlehem, died Friday, March 27, 2020 at Old Orchard Health Care Center, Bethlehem Twp. She is the wife of the late Douglas J. Sell, who died November 26, 2009. Sharon was born in Fountain Hill on August 7, 1952 to the late Ralph and Dorothy M. (Pfeiffer) Young. She was a sewing machine operator at Forte Neckwear and Jayo Sportswear, Bethlehem for many years.

SURVIVORS: Step Daughter: Melissa M. Sell of Catasauqua; sisters: Phyllis J. (Joseph) Adamek of Bethlehem, Carol A. Martinez of Freemansburg; grandchildren: Delano M. & Arianna A., great grandson: Jesai. Predeceased by siblings: Kenneth, Dennis, Betty J. Hoffman, Richard, Joan, Robert & Walter.

SERVICE: Due to the ongoing global constraints, a celebration of life will be announced by the her family. The interment will be at New Jerusalem Cemetery, Lower Saucon Twp. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the funeral home to defray funeral cost.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 28, 2020
