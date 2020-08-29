1/1
Sharon Lee Cmorey
Sharon Lee Cmorey, 78, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020. She was the wife of the late Richard Cmorey who died in 2011. Sharon was born in Coopersburg to the late John and Mary (Gaydos) Kelbon. She was a secretary in the legal department of the former First National Bank in Bethlehem for many years. Sharon was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church in Hellertown. She loved animals, horses, and horse racing and especially her dogs and recently her cats. Sharon enjoyed spending time at the casinos. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Friday, September 4th at St. Theresa in Hellertown. Following the mass, she will be laid to rest with her husband and parents in Hellertown Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to "Make Peace With Animals" P.O. Box 488, New Hope, PA 18938. Visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
St. Theresa
