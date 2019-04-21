CHESAPEAKE, VA - Sharon Shiner, 74, passed away April 9, 2019 in Chesapeake, VA. She was born to Louis McCowen and Marion Finnestad McCowen on March 30, 1945 in Santa Ana, CA. After graduating from Santa Ana High School, she moved to Easton, PA to start a family. She worked at Ingersoll Rand as a corporate librarian for over 30 years, while achieving a Master's Degree in Library Sciences from Kutztown University.A long standing member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bethlehem, PA and a gifted soprano in their Chancel Choir, she also ministered as the "choir mom" to the high school choir and chaperoned mission trips and performances across the country. She is survived by her daughter, Shelly Shiner; son, Shawn Shiner of Chesapeake, VA; two brothers, Phil McCowen and Paul McCowen of Grand Junction, CO; and two grandchildren, Chase and Ella Shiner.A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Apr. 25, at 5 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . www.SturtevantFH.com Published in Morning Call on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary