Sharon Marie Schubert (Muscatell) 69, of Clearwater, formerly of Easton PA, died Nov 27, 2019 after a courageous battle with colon cancer. Sharon was born May 22 1950. Since moving to FL she has been a Home Caregiver and salesperson at Dollar Tree.
Sharon will be remembered by many loving and caring friends. She is survived by her daughter Shawnee Burke of Bethlehem, mother Florence Sargeant and Sister Pamela Kleedorfer both of Fort Mill SC, and Sister Beverly Kist of Seminole FL and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Morning Call from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019