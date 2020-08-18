1/1
Shawn C. Chimich
Shawn C. Chimich, 61, of Danielsville, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg Campus. He was the husband of Debra A. (Stubits) Chimich, whom he married on July 26, 1980. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Andrew and Fern (Lloyd) Chimich. For many years, Shawn worked as a brake mechanic for various jet airliners.

In addition to his wife Debra, he is survived by a brother-in-law: Greg Stubits and his wife Debbie.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 18, 2020.
