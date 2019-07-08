|
|
Shawn P. Wasiewicz, 45, of Emmaus, died July 5, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, Salisbury Twp. He is the husband of Leah N. Funk of Northampton. He was born in Fountain Hill on March 5, 1974 to Brenda S. (Zikoski) and Bruce A. Bartholomew of Hellertown and the late Joseph P. Wasiewicz.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife; mother, step father; significant other: Stephanie N. (Audibert) Kelly of Emmaus; daughter: Avalyn J. Wasiewicz of Emmaus; siblings: Christopher D. Wasiewicz of Hellertown, Jamie Lynn (Joseph) Zuk of Bethlehem, Kyle B. (Kenda) Bartholomew of Hellertown, Trevor J. (Rebecca) Bartholomew of Center Valley; step daughters: Kayla C., Marissa R. Kardon, both of Northampton.
SERVICE: A Celebration of Life will be announced privately. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Avalyn J. Wasiewicz for her education care of the funeral home, 326 Main St. Hellertown, PA 18055; please make check payable to Avalyn J. Wasiewicz.
Published in Morning Call on July 8, 2019