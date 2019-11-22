|
|
On Tuesday November 19, 2019 Sheila Esme McManus beloved wife of Bernard McManus peacefully passed away at her home in Coopersburg.
Born in Cheltenham, England. Sheila worked for The British Foreign Office with long postings in Cairo, Egypt and Singapore. Later she worked as an assistant to five directors at the Marine Biology Lab of the International Atomic Energy Agency located in Monaco.
Sheila and Bernie lived in The South of France for 25 years before returning to the States in 2002. In 2005 she was a co-recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize for her work at the International Atomic Energy Agency. On November 2017 Sheila became a US citizen. She will be greatly missed by family and her many friends.
Services will be held Monday morning, November 25, 11:00am at Norcross-Weber Funeral Home 101-B Main Street, Coopersburg. www.weberfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 22, 2019