Sheila Kathryn (Boberg) Delhagen, 81, of Emmaus, PA, died peacefully at home on August 26th, 2020. Born in Dobbs Ferry, NY, she was the daughter of Raymond and Kathryn (Donahue) Boberg. Sheila was raised in Perry, Iowa during WWII while her father served in the Pacific, graduated high school in Media, PA and Brown University in Providence, RI graduating at the age of 20 and where she met the love of her life, her late husband Larry with whom she would have celebrated her 60th wedding anniversary in October. She is survived by her sons, Larry Jr. and his wife Kathy with whom she resided, Jack and his partner Tonya of New Braunfels, TX, grandchildren Nicole (Nakonechny) and her husband Tyler, Allissa, Tori, Jackson, Justice and Grady, great grandson Dylan Nakonechny, nieces, nephews and brother and sister-in-law Jack and Marty Delhagen. Sheila was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Emmaus. Sheila loved Jesus and is thrilled to be reunited with her husband, parents, her brother John, grandparents, cousins and her beloved dog Michael. A woman of amazing intellect, Sheila will be remembered for her selflessness, her fierce devotion to her family, her innate sense of patriotism, and her annoying allegiance to the New York Yankees.



Memorial services will be held at a later, post-Covid date. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's UCC, 139 N 4th St. Emmaus, PA 18049 or Animals In Distress, P.O. Box 609, Coopersburg, PA 18036.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store