Sheila Marie Green, 56, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Inpatient Hospice Unit surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Robert Green. Born July 24, 1963 in Allentown, she was a daughter of Arthur and Shirley (DeLong) Kuhns. Sheila worked for Lehigh Valley Health Network for over 20 years. She attended St. Paul's UCC in Northampton. In addition to her husband and parents, Sheila is survived by her children, Brandon, Alex and Angela; brother, Rodney Kuhns; and sisters, Faye Ann Rohrbach and Danita Short. Services: A prayer service will be held on Saturday, October 26th at 4:00 p.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 25, 2019