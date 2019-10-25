Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
For more information about
Sheila Green
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Marie Green


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheila Marie Green Obituary
Sheila Marie Green, 56, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Inpatient Hospice Unit surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Robert Green. Born July 24, 1963 in Allentown, she was a daughter of Arthur and Shirley (DeLong) Kuhns. Sheila worked for Lehigh Valley Health Network for over 20 years. She attended St. Paul's UCC in Northampton. In addition to her husband and parents, Sheila is survived by her children, Brandon, Alex and Angela; brother, Rodney Kuhns; and sisters, Faye Ann Rohrbach and Danita Short. Services: A prayer service will be held on Saturday, October 26th at 4:00 p.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheila's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Download Now