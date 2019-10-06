|
|
Sheldon D. Ernst, 72, of Williams Township, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at his residence. He is the husband of Cindi L. (Wolfe) Ernst. Sheldon was born in Bethlehem on July 26, 1947 to the late Maynard J. & Betty K. (Schleicher) Ernst. He served our country faithfully in the US Air Force during Vietnam. Sheldon was an electrician for 37 years at the former Riegel Paper Mill, Milford New Jersey. He was also a Maintenance Supervisor at Weldship Corporation. Sheldon is a member of St. John's Church on Morgan Hill Road, Williams Twp., Edward H. Ackerman Post 397, Hellertown, and served on the Durham Cemetery Board of Directors. Sheldon loved the outdoors and camping.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife of 37 years; children: Lincoln W. (Amy L.) Ernst of Williams Twp., Lacey E. Ernst of Suffolk, VA, Levi K. Ernst at home; siblings: Keith D. (Rita) Ernst, Dwight D. Ernst all of Hellertown, Karen L. (Bruce) Reiner of Palmerton; grandson: Reed B. Ernst. Predeceased by infant daughter Kim Marie Ernst.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to Sheldon's Memorial Service at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. John's Church on Morgan Hill, 2720 Morgan Hill Rd. Easton. The interment will conclude services at Durham Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Edward H. Ackerman Post 397. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Diabetes Assoc., PO Box 13067, Alexandria, VA 22312.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 6, 2019