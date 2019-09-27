|
Sheldon R. Hoffman, 76, of Allentown, passed away September 26, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late George I. and Lillian (Kobrovsky) Hoffman. Sheldon earned his Bachelor's Degree from Bryant College in Smithfield, Rhode Island, and he earned his Master's Degree in public relations and journalism from Boston University. He was the CEO of Hoffman Caterers and he was a member of Temple Beth El, Allentown.
Survivors: Son, Jason Hoffman; Daughter, Stephanie Hoffman and her husband, Joel Sacks; Granddaughters, Gabrielle, Samantha, and Becca; Sister, Carol L. Hoffman.
Services: 10:30 AM Sunday, September 29 at Temple Beth El, 1305 Springhouse Road, Allentown, PA 18104. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown, www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either The Raker Long Term Care Center at Good Shepherd, Jewish Family Services, or Last Chance Animal Rescue Ranch, Quakertown.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 27, 2019