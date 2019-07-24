Home

St John's Lutheran Church
201 E Main St
Kutztown, PA 19530
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
201 E. Main St.
Kutztown, PA
Shelley E. Bergh


1952 - 2019
Shelley E. Bergh -9/16/52 - 7/21/19

Shelley lost her battle with cancer while surrounded by loved ones at home in Whitehall, PA. She was born and raised in Allentown, PA to Wayne Rauenzahn and the late Margaret (Reifinger) Rauenzahn.

She is survived by Sister Diane Mickey & family of Levittown; Brother, Terry Rauenzahn & family of Media; Daughter, Jennifer Rogers of Hershey; Son, Jeremy Bergh & Wife, Emilie of Litchfield, NH; grandchildren, Ava (13), Bennett (9) & Scarlet (8); and former husband Larry & wife Pat of Crossville, TN.

We are having a Celebration of Life for Shelley this Sunday, 2pm at

St. John's Lutheran Church

201 E. Main St. Kutztown, PA 19530

Light refreshments served following the ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Raven Ridge Wildlife Center at https://ravenridgewildlifecenter.org/ in her name.
Published in Morning Call on July 24, 2019
