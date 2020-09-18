1/1
Shelley J. Najpauer
Shelley J. Najpauer, 70, formerly of Allentown, passed away September 16, 2020 at Saucon Valley Manor. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Najpauer and beloved mother of Maggie Johnson. Born in Santa Barbara, CA, Shelley was a daughter of the late Carl W. and Frances L. (Beumer) Frame. Shelley was a Vietnam War Veteran. She worked as a pharmacy technician and was a caring homemaker who enjoyed sewing, crafting, and anything Disney. Shelley served in many capacities as an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Overall, Shelley's greatest calling was being a mother.

Survivors: Daughter Margaret, wife of Kevin Johnson; sister, Carol Hamilton, and her many dear friends she met throughout her life.

Services: A calling hour will be held Monday, September 21st from 12 pm- 1 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1881 Van Buren Dr, Whitehall, PA 18052. Services will be private. Trexler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Funeral services provided by
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
