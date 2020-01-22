Home

Sheril A. Mickelson

Sheril A. Mickelson Obituary
Sheril A. Mickelson, 61, of Bethlehem, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020. Born in Joliet, IL she was the daughter of James and Beverly Jaeger.

She will be lovingly remembered by her parents, Jim & Beverly; daughters, Elizabeth Marich (Fred Schoenenberger) and Jessica Silva; brother, Gregory Jaeger; and her beloved granddaughters, Ashley & Emily Marich, Madison & Morgan Kessler. She is also survived by and dearly loved by her uncle, David Jaeger.

All services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 22, 2020
