Sherry Doyle Hart, 52, of Bethlehem, died on Monday, December 9, 2019. She was born in Bethlehem on March 13, 1967 in Bethlehem; daughter of Dennis and Barbara (Laposky) Doyle. Sherry was preceded in death by her husband, Sean Michael Hart.
Sherry attended Bethlehem Catholic High School, was a graduate of Moravian College and earned her MSW from University of Pennsylvania. She was a talented social worker and psychotherapist. Sherry will be remembered for her love of Bruce Springsteen music, traveling to New Orleans Jazz Festival with friends, her two cats and her wonderful baking; especially around the holidays.
She will be dearly missed by her parents; as well as her brother Patrick Doyle.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Holy Infancy Catholic Church, 312 E. 4th St. Bethlehem, PA 18015. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd., Easton, PA 18042. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 12, 2019