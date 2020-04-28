Sherry Early Clark, 67, passed away April 25, 2020 in the Raker Center at the Good Shepherd Home, Allentown, where she has been a resident for the last 27 years. She was the wife of the late John Christian Clark. Sherry had been an elementary school teacher at Absecon Elementary School, Absecon, NJ. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of Josh and Marge Early. She was a 1971 graduate of Parkland High School and a 1975 graduate of East Stroudsburg University. Throughout her many years of struggles and adversities, Sherry never lost her deep abiding faith in Jesus. Her faith was very apparent as she maintained her positive attitude and a perpetual smile for all of those around her. Survivors: Sisters: Gwendolyn E. wife of Alfred Miller of Bangor, PA, Marcy E. wife of Barry Dobil of Allentown and Lisa E. wife of Jorge Medero of Macungie, Son: Joshua E. Early of Florida and many nieces and nephews who dearly loved their Aunt Sherry. Graveside services will be private. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at: www.jsburkholder.com Contributions may be made in Sherry's memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 South 17th St. Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 28, 2020.