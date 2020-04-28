Sherry Early Clark
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sherry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherry Early Clark, 67, passed away April 25, 2020 in the Raker Center at the Good Shepherd Home, Allentown, where she has been a resident for the last 27 years. She was the wife of the late John Christian Clark. Sherry had been an elementary school teacher at Absecon Elementary School, Absecon, NJ. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of Josh and Marge Early. She was a 1971 graduate of Parkland High School and a 1975 graduate of East Stroudsburg University. Throughout her many years of struggles and adversities, Sherry never lost her deep abiding faith in Jesus. Her faith was very apparent as she maintained her positive attitude and a perpetual smile for all of those around her. Survivors: Sisters: Gwendolyn E. wife of Alfred Miller of Bangor, PA, Marcy E. wife of Barry Dobil of Allentown and Lisa E. wife of Jorge Medero of Macungie, Son: Joshua E. Early of Florida and many nieces and nephews who dearly loved their Aunt Sherry. Graveside services will be private. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at: www.jsburkholder.com Contributions may be made in Sherry's memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 South 17th St. Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved