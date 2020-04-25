Sherry J. Petrick, 74, a resident of Fellowship Villa, formerly of Walnutport, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. Born on November 6, 1945 in Cameron, MO, Sherry was the daughter of the late Samuel F. and Ella V. (Brown) Wilhoit. Sherry met her husband, the late Phillip D. Petrick, while working as the Head Buyer at Marshal Fields in Chicago, IL. The couple married in 1977, relocated and started their own business, Phil Petrick Associates, Inc., until they retired in 1996. Sherry is survived by a sister: Judy McLuer of Surry, VA; Step-children: Phillip Petrick II, Janine Petrick, Diana Burkholder all of CA. A private burial service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.

