Sherry J. Rentzheimer
1967 - 2020
04/04/1967 - 11/05/2020

Sherry passed unexpectedly but peacefully way too soon. She is survived by her parents, Marilyn and Robert Clark, whom she reisided with in Houston, Texas for the last 13 wonderful years, John(Ted) and Elaine Rentzheimer of her hometown Hellertown, PA. Her sister, Shelley Rentzheimer(Matthew Todd) and her most beloved nieces Hailey Kemmerer and Evan Wohlbach, and nephew Seth Kemmerer(Hannah Fischl). She adored them everyday of their lives and missed them so much. Sherry basked in the warmth of Texas, loved to visit any beach, missed her lifelong friends and family at home but was content and happy with her life in Texas spending her days with her mother. She will be missed everyday and remembered always. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date when we can safely have a proper day with laughs way out loud, memories, hugs and the stories that will be told!

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 28, 2020.
