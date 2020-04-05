|
|
Sherry L. Elliott, 75, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020, at home with her daughter, Marci Lynn Elliott, by her side. She will now be together with her late husband, David E. Elliott, and wrapped in his loving arms for their 49th wedding anniversary on April 3rd. Born in Pen Argyl, she was the daughter of the late Wanda (Lobb) and John D. Bonney. While at Pen Argyl High School, she participated in drama, choral, and library clubs. She graduated in 1963 and then worked at W. T. Grant.
After meeting and marrying her true love, David, they made Bethlehem their home. Although she worked for a period with the Bethlehem Area School District, her favorite and perhaps most challenging job was that of wife and mother. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them.
Sherry was actively involved with her daughter's school activities, loved to read, enjoyed listening to music, always looked for a good deal shopping, and kept an immaculately clean and organized house. She was an avid television watcher and frequently discussed her favorite shows with friends. She also enjoyed watching local high school sports and the Philadelphia 76ers, and always called her brother for post-game analysis.
Sherry absolutely loved talking and was known for her marathon phone calls and great storytelling. She made friends wherever she went, whether it was the bank, store, or local pharmacy. She gave her opinion without flinching nor apology but did so out of love and wisdom. She was a friend to all whose lives she touched, and frequently sent beautifully hand-written notes "just because." Sherry especially loved family vacations to Ocean City, NJ, and Ogunquit, Maine, and left behind nothing but beautiful memories.
Though she quietly faced health battles, Sherry's joy for life, resilience, and indomitable spirit kept her going. It also fueled her passion to help those less fortunate and spread kindness.
Sherry was the loving and devoted mother of Marci Lynn Elliott of Bethlehem; beloved wife of the late David E. Elliott; cherished sister of John B. Bonney of Pen Argyl, Candace L. Bonney of Nazareth, William D. Bonney of Easton, and Elizabeth B. Wilson of East Stroudsburg; kind aunt, sister-in-law, cousin; and dearest friend to many, especially Patricia Supon of Bethlehem and Maureen Sousa of Pen Argyl. The family expresses their warmest gratitude to Lehigh Valley Hospice and Sherry's team of doctors, who truly exemplified what it means to provide dedicated and compassionate physical, social, and emotional care and support.
While her family grieves her loss, they are choosing to remember Sherry in a way that honors her generous and empathetic spirit. In lieu of flowers, her daughter requests that memorial contributions be made to the Cancer Support Community of the Greater Lehigh Valley, 944 Marcon Blvd., Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109.
Also, any donations sent directly to her daughter will be pooled together to help fulfill the wishes and needs of various Lehigh Valley nonprofit agencies close to Sherry's heart. Online memories and tributes may be placed at pearsonfh.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 5, 2020