Sherry Savage 52, of Allentown, PA passed away March 6, 2019 at home. She was the beloved wife of Michael Savage; they would have been married 19 years this August. Originally from Coopersburg, Sherry was the daughter of Beverly Erdman of Allentown and Dennis Erdman in Florida. She graduated from Southern Lehigh High School and Gordon Phillips School of Cosmetology. Sherry was a hairdresser for many years, working most recently at Visions Hair and Nail Salon, Allentown. Sherry was a wildflower and a free spirit. Whether she was styling hair for her loyal clients, tending to the plants and flowers that adorned her yard or decorating her home in her warm, eclectic style, she created beauty everywhere she went. Her offbeat sense of humor, warm and open heart and generous spirit brightened the days of all who knew her. She was known to burst into laughter and song often. She loved her husband, friends, family and dogs extravagantly. The light and love she left behind will never dim or die.In addition to her husband and parents, Sherry will be lovingly remembered by her brother Todd Erdman and his wife Jan of Fogelsville, her uncles Fred Bean and his wife Joann of Vera Cruz and Gregory Bean in North Carolina, her beloved dogs Bear, Rosie and Sadie, and many friends whom she treated like family. A celebration of Sherry's life will be held at a later date. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary