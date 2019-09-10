|
Sherwood L. "Woody" Mack, Sr., 80, of Danielsville, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at home. Woody and his wife, Katherine (Scheirer), celebrated 39 years of marriage on April 18th. Born March 20, 1939 in Saegersville, he was the son of the late Leroy and Nora (Guldner) Mack. Woody worked for ALPO Products for many years in various capacities, serving as plant manager before he retired in 1994. He was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Woody honorably served our country in the United States Army. He was a member of various organizations, including Slatington Lions Club, where he was a past president and received the Melvin Jones Award, and Slatington Masonic Lodge 440, where he was a Past Master and invited to join the Shrine and Lehigh Consistory. Woody was also a life member of Slatington Skeet Club, Emerald Fire Company and the Slatington American Legion Post 16. He loved to ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle and was a member of the Lehigh Valley H.O.G. Motorcycle Club. Woody was an avid life-long hunter and sportsman. He loved to go to his cabin in Tioga County to hunt and ride his horses. He was always at the center of these many activities until his live-changing accident in 2004. Woody will be remembered for his sense of humor, integrity and his ability to tackle just about any task. In addition to his wife, Woody is survived by sons, Randy, James and Sherwood, Jr.; grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 13th at 10:30 a.m. in St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 4412 Mountain View Dr., Walnutport. Family and friends may call Thursday night from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton and Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. in the church. Burial with military honors will follow in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to an animal rescue or to the American Heart Association in loving memory of Woody.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 10, 2019