Shirley Ann Ackerman, 74, of Bethlehem Township, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in her home. Born in Bethlehem she was the daughter of the late Louise (Poppo) and Joseph Melin. She was married to Nicholas R. Ackerman with whom she celebrated 52 years of Marriage this past September 7th.Shirley was a 1964 graduate of Liberty High School. Prior to starting a family Shirley worked at St. Luke's Hospital in the accounting department and then for Harry Margolis, CPA in Bethlehem. With the birth of her first daughter, Shirley dedicated herself to her family. She and her husband enjoyed traveling especially their trips to Wildwood, NJ. Shirley was a crafty person who enjoyed ceramics and knitting. She was a member of the former Our Lady of Pompeii of the Most Holy Rosary in Bethlehem.Shirley will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Nicholas, daughters, Nicole Ackerman and Erica Ackerman Wertman, and brother, Jospeh Melin and wife, Marilyn Strong.A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem from 10-11 AM followed by a funeral service at 11 AM.Memorial Contributions may be made in Shirley's name to VIA of the Lehigh Valley, 336 W. Spruce St., Bethlehem, PA 18018.