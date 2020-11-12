1/1
Shirley A. Ackerman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Ann Ackerman, 74, of Bethlehem Township, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in her home. Born in Bethlehem she was the daughter of the late Louise (Poppo) and Joseph Melin. She was married to Nicholas R. Ackerman with whom she celebrated 52 years of Marriage this past September 7th.

Shirley was a 1964 graduate of Liberty High School. Prior to starting a family Shirley worked at St. Luke's Hospital in the accounting department and then for Harry Margolis, CPA in Bethlehem. With the birth of her first daughter, Shirley dedicated herself to her family. She and her husband enjoyed traveling especially their trips to Wildwood, NJ. Shirley was a crafty person who enjoyed ceramics and knitting. She was a member of the former Our Lady of Pompeii of the Most Holy Rosary in Bethlehem.

Shirley will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Nicholas, daughters, Nicole Ackerman and Erica Ackerman Wertman, and brother, Jospeh Melin and wife, Marilyn Strong.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem from 10-11 AM followed by a funeral service at 11 AM.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Shirley's name to VIA of the Lehigh Valley, 336 W. Spruce St., Bethlehem, PA 18018.

www.connellfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Connell Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved