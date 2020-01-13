|
Shirley A. Baumann, 74, of Scranton, formerly of Allentown, died Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Allied Hospice, Scranton. She was the wife of Thomas R. Baumann, Sr. Born in Allentown, December 5, 1945, Shirley was the daughter of the late Martha G. (Sipple) Meitzler. She was employed as a healthcare technician at Lehigh Valley Health Network for 11 years before retiring.
Survivors: Children, Thomas R. Baumann, Jr. and his wife, Laura of Whitehall, Alice M. Baumann of Allentown, Joseph R. Baumann and his wife, Sophie of Texas, Brian L. Baumann of Scranton; grandchildren, Brandon, Kyle, Geneva, Curtis Jr., Jade, Nevaeh, Natalya; great grandson, Jayden.
Service: Funeral services will be held 10:00 am. Saturday, January 18, 2020 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Roger R. Rinker officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 am. – 10:00 am. Saturday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy may be recrorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 13, 2020