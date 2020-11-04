1/1
Shirley A. Beil
1934 - 2020
Shirley A. Beil, 86, formerly of Walnutport, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at Fellowship Manor, Whitehall. She was the wife of the late Harold F. Beil, who passed away in 2013. Born in Berlinsville on July 11, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Olive (Graver) Minnich. She was a graduate of Slatington High School Class of 1952. Shirley worked as a factory worker for the former DeVille Blouse Factory and Edgemont Factory. She was the also the owner/operator of Something Always Beautiful, a custom floral arrangement shop and a receptionist for Kirsten Anderson Weight Loss Center in Bethlehem.

Shirley is survived by daughters: Colleen and husband Dean Spadt of Northampton, Tammy Beil of Blue Bell; grandchildren; Brian Spadt of Palmerton, Eric Spadt and wife Stacy of Northampton; Great-Grandchildren: Dylan, Makenzie, Chase.

Private family services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, Washington DC, where she will be interred with her husband. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.

The family requests no flowers, contributions in Shirley's memory ca be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
HARDING FUNERAL HOME
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
