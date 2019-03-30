Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley A. Johnston

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley A. Johnston Obituary
Shirley A. Johnston, 88, of Bethlehem, entered eternal rest on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late William Johnston. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Jennie (Blacker) Heffelfinger. Shirley was a gradate of Liberty High School, class of 1948. She worked as a Crossing Guard and later became one of the original Meter Maids for the City of Bethlehem until retiring. Shirley loved holiday entertaining and going to craft shows. She was a lifetime member of College Hill Moravian Church, Bethlehem where she taught Sunday School. Shirley was a devoted mother and her family was the most important part of her life. SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Bonnie Brulia and her husband David; William "Rich" Johnston; Terry Johnston; John Johnston; Shirley "Lisa" Mosser and her husband Tom; and Jennifer Johnston all of Bethlehem. SERVICES: A Graveside Service will be held at 11 A.M. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery, 1851 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Shirley's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to College Hill Moravian Church, 72 W. Laurel Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 or to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38105-9908.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now