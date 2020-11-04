1/
Shirley A. Leh
1943 - 2020
Shirley Ann Leh, 77, of Bethlehem, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at her residence. Born on February 25, 1943, in Bethlehem, Shirley was a daughter of the late Walter and Margaret (Gower) Leh. Shirley worked as a bookkeeper for Key Pontiac for 40 years before retiring. She was a member of West Side Moravian Church, Bethlehem. Shirley worked at the church as a secretary after she retired for 10 years. She was very involved with her church being a member of Kings Daughters and the Women's Fellowship. Shirley had many joys in life including reading and knitting.

Survivors: Shirley will be loving remembered by her sister, Diane Gogel of Whitehall; cousin, Gale Edelheiser of Bethlehem.

Services: A graveside service will be held on November 6, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Nisky Hill Cemetery, 254 E. Church St., Bethlehem PA 18018. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem, PA. A memory tribute may be placed at: www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Shirley's memory to West Side Moravian Church, 402 3rd Ave., Bethlehem PA 18018 or to St. Luke's Hospice 801 Ostrum St. Bethlehem PA 18015.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Nisky Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
