Shirley A. (Wenrich) Lehr, 72, of Slatington, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of James C. Lehr to whom she was married 53 years last August 18. Born in Pottsville, November 18, 1946, Shirley was the daughter of the late Willard "Nip" and Edna (Gibson) Wenrich. She was employed as a licensed beautician for SATO Salon Organics, formerly Cardeen Salon in Dorneyville since 1991. Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, James; daughters, Robin L. Mino and her husband, Thomas of Broomfield, CO, Tracy A. Taylor and her husband, Greg of Lizella, GA; five grandchildren.Service: A memorial service will be held 3:00 pm. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Gordon A. Camp officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 2:00 – 3:00 pm. Tuesday in the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 28, 2019