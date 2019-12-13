Home

Shirley A. McBride Obituary
Shirley A. McBride, 82 years died Tuesday December 10, 2019 in The Gardens of Easton Nursing Home, Easton, Pa. She was the wife of James C. McBride and celebrated their 61 years together on December 6, 2019. Born in Allentown she was the daughter of the late Curtis S. and Anna (Kincaid) Stephen.

She is a William Allen High School graduate and she had worked for Penn Treaty Insurance Co. in Microfilm until her retirement in 2009.

She is survived by a brother Curtis K. Stephen and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Dorothy Mack.

Her services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made payable to the Presbyterian Church of Catasauqua 210 Pine Street Catasauqua, Pa. 18032. The Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Catasauqua are handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 13, 2019
