SHIRLEY A. MEYERS, 87, of 4230 Dorney Park Road, Allentown, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in the home of her daughter surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Kenneth G. Meyers. Shirley was born in Allentown on January 1, 1933 to the late Roger and Helen Dietrich. She was a merchandiser at J.C. Penney until her retirement. "Gran" will be remembered as the most fun, witty, and loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
SURVIVORS: Son Todd Meyers of Allentown; daughters, Susan Herring of Charleston, SC, Patti Shill wife of Mark Shill of Allentown, and Terry McCloud of Allentown; and predeceased by son, Scott. Grandchildren, Shauna, Kyle and wife Heather, Leslie and husband Seth, Taylor, Zach, Morgan and Tanner; great grandchildren, Lusha, Noah, Jack, Owen, Amelia, Colin and Joanna. Sister Dianne wife of Daryl Bachman of Allentown and predeceased by brothers Richard, David, Robert and Larry.
SERVICE: Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 | stjude.org and/or the Department of Veteran Affairs.
Published in Morning Call on May 23, 2020.