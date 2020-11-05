Shirley A. (Russell) Miller, 87, of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Cedarbrook, South Whitehall Township. She was the wife of the late Kenneth L. Miller, Sr., who died in 2013.



Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Marcella (Reiss) Kressley. Shirley was a 1951 graduate of Allentown High School. She worked in sales at Farr's Shoe Department for 27 years and later at Leh's Department Store in the Shoe Department. Shirley was a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Allentown.



Survivors: Daughter, Karen J. Belmont of Pennsburg; sons, Kenneth L. Miller, Jr. and his wife Patricia of Emmaus and Kurt J. Miller and his wife Debra of Allentown; sisters, Linda Seng and her husband Daniel of Whitehall and LuAnn Kressley of Arlington, VA; brothers, Larry Kressley and his partner George Kimmerling of Cortlandt Manor, NY and David Kressley and his wife Roxanne of Home, PA; 2 grandsons Cody and Dylan Belmont; 4 great-grandchildren; step-granddaughter and her family. Shirley was preceded in death by a sister Carol Hockman, brother James Kressley and grandson Nicholas Miller.



Services: A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. A viewing for relatives and friends will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow at St. Mark's Cemetery in Allentown. Social distancing will be observed and we ask that face covering be worn inside the funeral home.



Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to Emmanuel UCC, 1547 W. Chew Street, Allentown, PA 18102.



