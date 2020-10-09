1/1
Shirley A. Riegel
Shirley A. Riegel, 86, of Telford formerly of Quakertown died October 7, 2020 at the Lutheran Community at Telford. She was the wife of the late Clyde M. Riegel. Born in Sellersville, Pa she was the daughter of the late Paul & Irene (Sell) Cassel. She was a former co-owner of the Brick Tavern in Quakertown. She was a coach for Pop Warner Cheerleaders, a volunteer for meals on wheels, and a member of the former Twiglings. Shirley enjoyed doing puzzles, the beach and watching soap operas. She was a member of First U.C.C. Church in Quakertown where she was a member of the Woman's Guild and volunteered with Bible School. She is survived by a daughter Jo Ann Grate (Ronald L.) two sons Barry C. and John S. (Michele). Six grandchildren Jason Grate (Kim), Scott Riegel, Justin Riegel, Alyssa Riegel, Harley Hull, and Darrell Yeet. Two great grandchildren Alyiah Grate & Shaelyn Maines. Two step grandchildren R. J. Kemmerer and Grace Kemmerer. Predeceased by an infant daughter Debra Lou and a brother Ronald. A public calling hour will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown, PA 18951. Funeral service for immediate family only will begin at 11:00 A.M. COVID 19 guidelines will be followed.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
C R Strunk Funeral Home
OCT
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
C R Strunk Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
