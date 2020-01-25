Home

Cremation Society of Pennsylva - King of Prussia
714 Dekalb Pike
Blue Bell, PA 19422
(610) 354-9800
Shirley Schultz
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. George's Episcopal Church
735 Delaware Ave.
Hellertown, PA
Shirley A. Schultz


1932 - 2020
Shirley A. Schultz Obituary
Of Hellertown passed in her home on the morning of January 22, 2020 with her daugher Donna present. She was the wife of the late Carl E. Schultz who passed December 3, 2017. Born in her childhood home 1523 Burkhardt St. on September 16, 1932, she was the youngest daughter of Charles E. & Anna C (Benner) Raudenbush. She was a lifelong member of St. George's Episcopal Church, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS: daughters: Denise (John) Graberitz & their daughter Carlissa Gross and fiance Michael Alvin of Northampton, Donna (Robert) Kelly & their children, Ashley (Jeremy) Diamond, Shawn Kozak, Kasandra & Jacob Kelly of Hellertown. Including Kayla (Richie Altemose) Kozak of Nanticoke. Great grandkids: Kylie Weaver, Thomas, Jasmine & Rose Diamond & Everly Kozak. Also a sister Jane (Ed) Chromczak of Hellertown. She was predeceased by an infant son, Thomas E Schultz & brothers Charles & David.

SERVICES: Family & friends are invited to St. George's Episcopal Church, 735 Delaware Ave., Hellertown on February 4, 2020 at 11am for a memorial service. Interment will be at the church memorial garden with Carl.
Published in Morning Call from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
