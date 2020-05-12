Shirley A. Skibitski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley A. Skibitski, 83, of Bethlehem passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Amelia M. (Lata) and Stanley Tadayesky. She was the loving wife of the late Robert E. Skibitski.

Shirley was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. She worked for the Bethlehem Steel as a secretary until her retirement. Shirley took great pride in taking care of her home and she adored her dogs. She loved spending time with her husband and family.

She will be lovingly remembered by her brothers, Robert Tadayesky of Ohio and Edward Tadayesky of Raubsville, PA.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3219 Santee Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18020.

Condolences may be made online at www.connellfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mass of Christian Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved