Shirley A. Skibitski, 83, of Bethlehem passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Amelia M. (Lata) and Stanley Tadayesky. She was the loving wife of the late Robert E. Skibitski.
Shirley was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. She worked for the Bethlehem Steel as a secretary until her retirement. Shirley took great pride in taking care of her home and she adored her dogs. She loved spending time with her husband and family.
She will be lovingly remembered by her brothers, Robert Tadayesky of Ohio and Edward Tadayesky of Raubsville, PA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3219 Santee Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18020.
Condolences may be made online at www.connellfuneral.com
Shirley was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. She worked for the Bethlehem Steel as a secretary until her retirement. Shirley took great pride in taking care of her home and she adored her dogs. She loved spending time with her husband and family.
She will be lovingly remembered by her brothers, Robert Tadayesky of Ohio and Edward Tadayesky of Raubsville, PA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3219 Santee Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18020.
Condolences may be made online at www.connellfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2020.