Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Shirley A. White Obituary
Shirley A. White, 75, of Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Garnetta (White) Bednar. She was employed by B. Braun and retired in 2004.She will be lovingly missed and remembered by her daughter, Debbie Swingle; granddaughter, Ashley Swingle; and brothers, Michael and Robert Bednar. She was predeceased by her sister, Susan Seibert.Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, March 11 at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service in the funeral home. Burial will be at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 8, 2019
