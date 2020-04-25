Shirley A. Yerger
Shirley A. Yerger, 85, of Little Gap, quietly passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Gracedale Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Gary G. Yerger, Sr., with whom she shared 53 loving years of marriage prior to his passing in 2006. Born in Trachsville, she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Annabel (Strohl) George. Shirley was a graduate of Liberty High School, class of 1952. Together with her husband, Gary, they owned and operated Bath Memorial Co., which they founded in 1969 and successfully continues under the direction of their son, Gary Jr. "Skip". Gardening was her passion, but Shirley also enjoyed knitting and she loved her animals. Survivors: Shirley will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her son, Gary G. "Skip" Yerger, Jr. and his wife, Katherine, of Bushkill Township; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn Yerger, of Rockwood, PA, David Yerger, of Bethlehem, and James Yerger, of Bushkill Township; nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Gary, she was predeceased by her sister, Gladys Schaffer, brother, Raymond "Junior" George, and nephew, Ernest C. Schaffer, Jr. Services: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services for Shirley will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
