Shirley Alice Fair, 80, of Bethlehem Twp., died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Blough Healthcare Center, Bethlehem. Shirley was born in Lower Saucon Twp. on February 27, 1939 to the late Abram, Sr. and Esther (Forrer) Fair. She worked for the former Fuller Company for over 30 years until retiring in 2001. Shirley was a member of St. Luke's Old Williams Lutheran Church, Hellertown. SURVIVORSSeveral nieces & nephews; great nieces & nephews. She is predeceased by her siblings: Oliver, Sophia, Pauline, Marjorie, James, Abram, Jr., Edward, June Koerner, Esther Judd, Grace Maniere & Martha Holetz. SERVICEFamily and friends are invited to call 10 – 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Luke's Old Williams Lutheran Church, 20 Church Road – Hellertown, followed by a service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at the St. Luke's Old Williams Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.CONTRIBUTIONSIn lieu of flowers, memorials to the church, 18055 and/or the , 3893 Adler Place-Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 2, 2019