Shirley-Ann (Shumberger) Beiseigel, 93 of Allentown, PA, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Westminster Village in Allentown, PA. Born May 27, 1927 in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late John C. Shumberger, II and Dorothy I. (Bear) Shumberger. She was the wife of the late Howard A. Beiseigel. She was predeceased by her brother, John C. Shumberger, III.
Shirley was a Licensed Professional Counselor in private practice prior to her retirement. She also worked for many years as a psychometrist with Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital in Allentown. Prior positions included serving as the Director of the Easter Seals Society of Lansing, MI, and working as a rehabilitation counselor at Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville, VA. Her professional associations included the American Psychological Association, and the National Rehabilitation Association. She earned her BS degree in Biology from Bucknell University, Lewisburg, PA, and an MS in Rehabilitation Counseling from Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia. Shirley was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church, Bethlehem, where she sang in the choir, and assisted as a Lay Pastoral Visitor. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and was a Past Worthy Matron of both Calypso Chapter #163, in Bethlehem, PA, and Beverly Chapter #78 in Staunton, VA. She also belonged to the Phi Mu Sorority.
She is survived by: sons, Robert A. "Bob" Beiseigel and wife Judy Taps of Tallahassee, FL, Barry J. Beiseigel of Reston, VA, and John H. Beiseigel and wife Donna of Elizabethtown, PA; beloved cousins Connie and Bobby Bear, Allentown; four grandchildren; and four nieces and a nephew. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the staff of Westminster Village for their many years of wonderful care for Shirley, and also to the staff of St. Luke's Hospice, who ensured that her passing was peaceful and pain-free.
Future services will be announced at a later date. Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067 has been entrusted with her arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Village, Allentown, St. Luke's Hospice, Bethlehem, or Wesley United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com