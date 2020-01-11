Morning Call Obituaries
|
Shirley Boger
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heidelberg Union Church
5187 Irvin Road
Slatington, PA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Heidelberg Union Church
5187 Irvin Road
Slatington, PA
Shirley Ann Boger


1939 - 2020
Shirley Ann Boger Obituary
Shirley Ann (Tamerler) Boger, 80, of Allentown, died Thursday, January 9, 2020 in her home. She was the wife of the late Earl J. Boger. Born in Allentown, August 6, 1939, Shirley was the daughter of the late Gustave and Henrietta (Pumer) Tamerler. She was employed as a cashier at the LANECO in Coplay for 24 years last working in 2001. Shirley was an active member of the United Church of Christ congregation of Heidelberg Union Church, Slatington. She volunteered for the Lehigh County Conference of Churches Soup Kitchen in Allentown.

Survivors: Sons, Gary J. Boger and his wife, Bonita of Allentown, Michael J. Boger and his wife, Kimberly of Emmaus, Kevin J. Boger of Allentown; brother, Walter Tamerler and his wife, Barbara of Florida; sister, Henrietta "Mitzi" Younger and her husband, Stanley of Macungie; grandchildren, Alycia, Ty, Sage and Emily; great grandchildren, Isaac and Bruce IV.

Service: Funeral services will be held 11:00 am. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Heidelberg Union Church 5187 Irvin Road, Slatington with the Rev. Karen A. Yonney officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10:00 am. – 11:00 am. Wednesday in the church. Private interment will take place at Jerusalem Western Salisbury Cemetery, Allentown. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Heidelberg U.C.C. Memorial Fund and/or the American Diabetes Association c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 11, 2020
