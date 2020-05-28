Shirley Ann Frantz
Shirley Ann Frantz, 87, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. She was the loving wife of the late Eugene Warren Frantz. Born in Nazareth, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Florence Johnson. Shirley was a graduate of William Allen High School She worked briefly as a Secretary for Western Electric. Shirley enjoyed all the activities at Cedarbrook, especially singing in the choir.

SURVIVORS She will be lovingly remembered by her children Bret Frantz of Bethlehem, Joy Bates and her husband Thomas of Schnecksville, Dawn Olayvar and her husband Daniel of Alisonia, VA and Eugene Frantz and his wife Linda of Virginia; brother William Johnson and his wife Sandra of Whitehall; 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by her siblings Ronald, Richard and Betty.

SERVICES: Funeral Services will be private due to the current public health concerns. Shirley's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Resident's Activity Fund, 350 S. Cedarbrook Road, Allentown, PA 18104.

Published in Morning Call on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
