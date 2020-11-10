1/1
Shirley Ann Richards
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley (Filo) Richards, 82, of Bethlehem passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Anderson Campus. She was the loving wife of Robert Richards with whom she shared over 57 years of a beautiful marriage. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Filo. Shirley was a graduate of Liberty High School, class of 1956. She worked as the Supervisor of the Central Mail and File room of the Bethlehem Steel for 27 years until retiring. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bethlehem. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family and grandsons, especially vacations in Wildwood. She loved shopping, cooking and her trips to the Casino.

SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving husband Robert; son Robert Richards, Jr. and his wife Tracy of Apex, NC; Daughter Tara Richards and John Shumar of Bethlehem; her loving grandsons Reid and Ty Richards and sister Deborah Sikler of Bethlehem.

SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1817 1st Street, Bethlehem, PA 18020 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 A.M. until time of the service. The Mass may be viewed via live stream on Shirley's obituary page at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. Shirley's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38105-9908 or flowers may be sent to the church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Janice Smith
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved