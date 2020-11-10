Shirley (Filo) Richards, 82, of Bethlehem passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Anderson Campus. She was the loving wife of Robert Richards with whom she shared over 57 years of a beautiful marriage. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Filo. Shirley was a graduate of Liberty High School, class of 1956. She worked as the Supervisor of the Central Mail and File room of the Bethlehem Steel for 27 years until retiring. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bethlehem. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family and grandsons, especially vacations in Wildwood. She loved shopping, cooking and her trips to the Casino.
SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving husband Robert; son Robert Richards, Jr. and his wife Tracy of Apex, NC; Daughter Tara Richards and John Shumar of Bethlehem; her loving grandsons Reid and Ty Richards and sister Deborah Sikler of Bethlehem.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1817 1st Street, Bethlehem, PA 18020 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 A.M. until time of the service. The Mass may be viewed via live stream on Shirley's obituary page at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
. Shirley's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38105-9908 or flowers may be sent to the church.