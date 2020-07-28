Shirley Ann Slozer, age 83, of Quakertown, PA, passed away on July 24, 2020 at The Laurel's of Hidden Meadows on the Ridge in Sellersville, PA. She was the loving wife to Herman J. Slozer, Jr. The couple just celebrated their 59th anniversary on July 2nd. Born in Souderton, PA she was a daughter of the late Jacob and Anna (Kratz) Swartley. Shirley graduated 10th grade from Franconia Mennonite School in 1953. In her spare time, she enjoyed handiwork including: sewing, cross stitch, crocheting; baking, playing games and traveling. She worked as a seamstress at the Royal Pants Factory until the birth of her first son. Then she worked side by side with her husband for 40 years at the Hilltop Flower Shop in Perkasie. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Perkasie. Surviving with her husband are children: Susan Rice and husband Timothy, of Telford, Gail Bauer and husband Christopher, of Lehighton, Scott of Fleetwood, Joseph and wife Katie of Emmaus, Grandchildren: Aaron, Arik, Evan, Hailey and Ezekiel. She was predeceased by son: Herman III and siblings: Edith, Emma, Henry, Miriam and Irene. All are welcome to a casual outdoor memorial service at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 1, followed by a luncheon at Peace Lutheran Church, 100 Old Bethlehem Road, Perkasie, PA 18944. Memorial contributions can be made to either: The Pennridge Community Center at 146 E. Main St, Perkasie, PA 18944 or Peace Lutheran Church at 100 Old Bethlehem Rd, Perkasie, PA 18944. Arrangements are entrusted to Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, of Quakertown. To view her online obituary, please visit www.nauglefcs.com
