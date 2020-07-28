1/1
Shirley Ann Slozer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Ann Slozer, age 83, of Quakertown, PA, passed away on July 24, 2020 at The Laurel's of Hidden Meadows on the Ridge in Sellersville, PA. She was the loving wife to Herman J. Slozer, Jr. The couple just celebrated their 59th anniversary on July 2nd. Born in Souderton, PA she was a daughter of the late Jacob and Anna (Kratz) Swartley. Shirley graduated 10th grade from Franconia Mennonite School in 1953. In her spare time, she enjoyed handiwork including: sewing, cross stitch, crocheting; baking, playing games and traveling. She worked as a seamstress at the Royal Pants Factory until the birth of her first son. Then she worked side by side with her husband for 40 years at the Hilltop Flower Shop in Perkasie. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Perkasie. Surviving with her husband are children: Susan Rice and husband Timothy, of Telford, Gail Bauer and husband Christopher, of Lehighton, Scott of Fleetwood, Joseph and wife Katie of Emmaus, Grandchildren: Aaron, Arik, Evan, Hailey and Ezekiel. She was predeceased by son: Herman III and siblings: Edith, Emma, Henry, Miriam and Irene. All are welcome to a casual outdoor memorial service at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 1, followed by a luncheon at Peace Lutheran Church, 100 Old Bethlehem Road, Perkasie, PA 18944. Memorial contributions can be made to either: The Pennridge Community Center at 146 E. Main St, Perkasie, PA 18944 or Peace Lutheran Church at 100 Old Bethlehem Rd, Perkasie, PA 18944. Arrangements are entrusted to Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, of Quakertown. To view her online obituary, please visit www.nauglefcs.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
215-536-3343
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved