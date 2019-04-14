|
|
Shirley Bella Terleski, 90, of Easton died April 12, 2019. She was a 1946 graduate of Wilson HS and participated in reunion breakfasts until 2018. She was an office secretary at C.K. Williams and secretary at St. Mark's UCC, Easton. She was a member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, Easton. Shirley enjoyed her card club, games, crossword puzzles, reading, traveling and musicals. She was a kind, polite and easy to laugh woman, devoted to her husband and family. She is survived by her children: Lynn Terleski-Katz of Sacramento, CA, Robert Terleski of Andreas, PA, Gregory Terleski of Easton, Michael Terleski of Bethlehem; grandchildren: Tyler and Annette Terleski, Seth Katz; and her extended family of over 70 years: Marilyn Schoenborn, Kay Richter, Peggy and Ron Vellner. Her husband of almost 63 years, George Terleski and brothers: William and Richard died earlier. Graveside Services are 2 PM Monday at Northampton Memorial Shrine, 3051 Green Pond Rd., Easton. Memorial contributions may be made to Easter Seals or St. Andrew's Lutheran Church. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 14, 2019