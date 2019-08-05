|
|
Shirley Berman, 96, of Allentown, passed away August 3, 2019. She was the wife of the late Harry Berman, who passed away in 2007. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Jacob H. and Lillian R. (Flax) Malenovsky. Shirley attended Cedar Crest College. She was a life member of Beth El Sisterhood, the Allentown JCC, and Hadassah. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt.
Survivors: Sons, Bill H. Halperin and his wife, Jeanne, Michael J. Halperin and his wife, Nanci, and Steve E. Halperin and his wife, Gail; Grandchildren, Sheri, Lisa, Robin, Nina, Tzivia, and Moze; Great-Grandsons, Bryce and Grant; Brother, Robert Malenovsky and his wife, Shirley. She was predeceased by her sisters, Pearle Block and Rose Goldstone.
Services: Noon Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Temple Beth El, 1305 Springhouse Road, Allentown, PA 18104. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown, www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Lillian and Jacob Malenovsky Philanthropic Fund, c/o Temple Beth El at the address listed above.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 5, 2019