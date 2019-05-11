Shirley C. Lentz, 85, of Wescosville died Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. She was the beloved wife of Joseph S. Lentz. They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on April 4, 2019. Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Henry N. and Lillian M. (DeLong) Fegley. A 1951 graduate of Allentown High School, Shirley worked for a couple of years as a dental assistant for the late Dr. Robert Minogue in Allentown. A devoted wife and mother, Shirley still found time to serve her community. She was active with the Ladies Auxiliary of the Allentown Art Museum, the Ladies Guild of the Lehigh County Historical Society and the Women's Committee of the Allentown Symphony Association. Shirley had served on the board of the Allentown Woman's Club, was a member of the Allentown Garden Club, volunteered at the Elephant Trunk and was a lifetime member of the Lehigh County Senior Citizens Center. Over the years, she modeled fashions from various local dress shops for various fundraising events. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Allentown. Shirley enjoyed getting together with her many friends, dinner parties, traveling and shopping. What she enjoyed most, however, was the time spent with her grandchildren and great granddaughter. Survivors: Husband; son, William J. Lentz and his wife Beth of Palm Coast, FL; daughter, Donna S. wife of Carl W. Allio, Jr. of Cape Coral, FL; grandchildren, Shawn Lentz, Erin Lentz, Sarah wife of Steve Rothermel, Matthew Andersen and his fiancé Sally McCarthy; great granddaughter, Rebecca Rothermel.Services: A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at 11:00AM Monday, May 13, 2019 in the chapel at the First Presbyterian Church, 3231 W. Tilghman St., Allentown. Interment will be private. Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown, www.jsburkholder.com. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, those wishing to acknowledge her are requested to do so through personal prayer and reflection, and doing a good deed for someone in need. Memorial contributions can be made to the church, 18104 or the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, PA 18103. Published in Morning Call on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary